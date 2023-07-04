BSY leads protest against Cong for 'misleading' people

BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa, state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Lok Sabha member D V Sadananda Gowda joined hundreds of BJP workers at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday in the protest against the Congress for "misleading" people through five guarantees.
Also Read | BJP, JD(S) to fight Congress govt in Karnataka, says B S Yediyurappa
“Our agitation is against the failure to fulfil five guarantees. We are also opposing the government's stated plan to withdraw the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws, which our government had introduced in the past” Yediyurappa said.
“In the event of Congress failing to implement its guarantees, our party has planned to stage protests in every district after the session," he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Riding g-waves into the early universe
Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata
Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days
Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022
Early universe five times slower, study finds
US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change
Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share
Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore