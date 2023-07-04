BSY leads protest against Cong for 'misleading' people

BSY leads protest against Cong for 'misleading' people

'In the event of Congress failing to implement its guarantees, our party has planned to stage protests in every district after the session,' he said. 

Noorul Hassan Hombal
Noorul Hassan Hombal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 04 2023, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 02:07 ist
Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others take part in the protest against the Congress government at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo/Ranju P

BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa, state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Lok Sabha member D V Sadananda Gowda joined hundreds of BJP workers at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday in the protest against the Congress for "misleading" people through five guarantees.

Also Read | BJP, JD(S) to fight Congress govt in Karnataka, says B S Yediyurappa
 

“Our agitation is against the failure to fulfil five guarantees. We are also opposing the government's stated plan to withdraw the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws, which our government had introduced in the past” Yediyurappa said.

“In the event of Congress failing to implement its guarantees, our party has planned to stage protests in every district after the session," he said. 

