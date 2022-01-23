‘BSY partially responsible for my political growth’

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Minister K S Eshwarappa on Sunday claimed that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa was partially responsible for his political growth.

“There is no doubt that my growth in politics is partially due to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and B S Yediyurappa. I haven’t worked against him,” Eshwarappa remarked at a function to install the newly-elected office-bearers of the Shimoga Urban Development Authority (SUDA).

The rivalry between the BJP’s two senior leaders from Shivamogga is known in political circles. Eshwarappa had rebelled against Yediyurappa forming the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade in 2016 over the appointment of office-bearers by Yediyurappa, the then BJP state president. In March 2021, Eshwarappa had written a letter to the then-governor Vajubhai Vala claiming undue interference by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in his department matters to favour his kin.

Eshwarappa’s supporter N J Nagaraj has been preferred over Yediyurappa’s supporter Jyothiprakash as the SUDA chairperson. The development is projected as a setback to Yediyurappa in the district.

Eshwarappa added, "There has been a debate that the BJP has two factions in the state headed by me and Yediyurappa. Building a team to work against Yediyurappa meant betraying father and mother.”

MP B Y Raghavendra said that Nagaraj’s appointment was not a setback to anyone. He was chosen for the position as he worked hard for the party’s organisation.

