BSY requests PM to notify river water dispute tribunals

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to notify Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal order and Krisha Water Dispute Tribunal order.

The CM, who was in the national capital to meet the party top brass to finalise his cabinet expansion, called on the PM at his Parliament office.

In the meeting, the CM apprised the PM about not notifying the tribunals order despite the final orders from both the tribunal came long back.

The CM also requests the PM grant permission to build a balancing reservoir across Cauvery reservoir in Mekedatu.

Yediyurappa also requested Prime Minister to declare Upper Krishna state III project as a national project.

The Chief Minister also requested Prime Minister to set up one AIIMS at Hubballi-Dharwad.

Later speaking to reporters Yediyurappa said the PM gave positive response.