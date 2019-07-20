BSY seeks DKS' apology over MLA Shrimant Patil's health

Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has sought Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar to apologise unconditionally for misleading the state over Kagwad MLA Shrimant Patil's health.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Yeddyurappa said that Patil himself had clarified that he was hospitalised following illness and there was no pressure on him by anybody.

"Despite Patil's clarification, Shivakumar created high drama in the Assembly. Hence, he should seek apology of the people of the State," he said.

Yeddyurappa said that the Coalition government had lost the majority. Law and order situation had collapsed completely. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy should immediately resign.

