BSY slams plan to supply Linganamakki water to B'luru

State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday opposed the government’s proposal to harness the Linganamakki river as a source of drinking water for Bengaluru, saying that the project was unscientific.

“The government has directed the officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on getting water from Linganamakki river to Bengaluru. The project is not feasible and unscientific. Preparation of DPR is waste of tax-payers’ money,” he told reporters on seeking his reaction on the issue.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had recently directed the Water Resources department to prepare a DPR on a proposal to fetch 30 tmcft of water from Linganamakki in Shivamogga district to the state capital. The move has met with stiff resistance from various quarters, especially from elected representatives of Shivamogga district. Yeddyurappa represents Shikaripura Assembly constituency in the district.

The BJP leader continued to hit out at Kumaraswamy for neglecting drought-affected areas. Most parts of Karnataka are reeling under drought. There is severe scarcity of drinking water.

Sowing operation has been badly affected due to delayed monsoon. Instead of providing relief to the affected people, the chief minister has taken up village stay programme (Grama Vastvya), the former chief minister said.

“It’s sheer foolishness to go and stay in villages when the entire state is facing such a huge problem. None of the Cabinet ministers is touring the drought-affected places. It’s high time the chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues realise the problem and ensure supply of drinking water,” Yeddyurappa said.