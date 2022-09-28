BSY slams Siddaramaiah for seeking ban on RSS

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s demand to ban the RSS indicates insanity, MLA B S Yediyurappa alleged here on Tuesday.
“Siddaramaiah lacks common sense and can’t distinguish between right and wrong. The RSS has been trying to unite Hindus for the past several decades. His remarks carry no value. He is losing respect by such remarks,” Yediyurappa told reporters.
The Centre banned five outfits, including the PFI, based on evidence. They indulged in anti-national activities, he said.
