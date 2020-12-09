BSY urges farmers to withdraw protests; calls for talks

In the wake of continued protests by farmer groups in Bengaluru over the controversial farm Bills, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa urged farmers to withdraw all demonstrations and invited them for discussions with the government.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said that the government will not allow repeated protests in the state. "It is questionable if such protests are held daily. There is no opportunity to organise bandhs again and again. Please cooperate with the government. If you have any reservations (on farm Bills), come, let's discuss them," he said.

More than farmer groups, BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are with farmers. "Modi-ji is making special efforts to double farmers' income. At such a juncture, holding such events that unnecessarily inconvenience people is not right. People will not appreciate it," he said, urging farmers to withdraw all protests and padayatras.

Farmer groups in the state had launched an indefinite stir against the controversial farm laws from Monday, December 7. The protests had intensified after the state BJP government passed the controversial Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Legislative Council with backing from JD(S).