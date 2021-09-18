BSY's Karnataka tour will benefit BJP: Arun Singh

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on Saturday said former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's proposed state-wide tour would benefit the party.

He does not need anybody's permission to go ahead with his plan, he said.

Speaking to media persons, in Davangere, the in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka, said, "Yediyurappa is one of the major leaders of BJP in Karnataka. If he tours the state, it would strengthen the party at the grass-root level.

Also read: Nobody unhappy in BJP about Bommai leadership: Arun Singh

Singh, who is in Davangere to attend a two-day state BJP meeting, lauded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's "good governance" and said he is focusing on the welfare of people of all communities.

Referring to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's call for the government to protect temples from demolition, he said, the former chief minister is an anti-Hindu and Congress leaders used to speak about mosques earlier.

"But now, they are speaking in favour of temples. When did they learn to speak of temples?" he questioned and said BJP constructs temples and it would safeguard them.

Check out latest videos from DH: