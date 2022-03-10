Buoyed by Assembly polls, BJP to discuss early elections in Karnataka with CM Bommai

Enthused by victory in Assembly polls in four states, the BJP's top leadership is set to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss holding early assembly elections in Karnataka.
The CM is likely to come to Delhi next week to meet party top brass, said a senior leader in the party, adding that the leaders in Delhi are keen to take his view on early elections.
During the meeting with the CM, the party leaders will also discuss possible pre-poll alliance with JD(S) and rejig of his cabinet, said the leader.
A section leaders in Delhi have been suggesting that if the BJP wins in Uttar Pradesh, the party should hold Karnataka elections early, along with Gujarat Assembly polls.
“Congress is now morally weak due to defeat in all the five states. Since Congress is the principal opposition party in both Gujarat and Karnataka, holding elections in both the states together would be advantageous to the BJP,” said the leader.
By advancing polls in Karnataka and holding it along with that of Gujarat, the BJP is keen on encashing the hijab row and Hindutva agenda.
Many saffron party leaders Delhi believe that holding Karnataka elections separately would not be advantageous to BJP due to strong anti-incumbency wave following corruption charges against many ministers.
Gujarat assembly elections are due in December this year while Karnataka's polls are to be held in April-May next year.
