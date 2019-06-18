Buoyed by poll feat, BJP in full steam to enrol members

The BJP has decided to encash its thumping victory in the Lok Sabha elections to further strengthen its base in the state.

The party’s state unit has set a target to increase its membership to 1.5 crore from 80 lakh by taking up a membership drive. Starting July 6, the party will start enrolling members and it will go on till August 15.

Members will be enrolled both online and offline, state BJP general secretary incharge of the membership campaign P Ravi Kumar said.

Specific responsibility has been assigned to the leaders at all levels – booth level to state office-bearers. The workers and leaders will reach out to people and enrol them as members. The party has decided to focus on the old-Mysuru region, where it does not have a strong base.

The BJP has a strong base in north Karnataka, especially Mumbai Karnataka, and coastal region. But the party swept the elections across the state. Of the 28 parliamentary seats, it won 25.

Missed call

Kumar said interested people can become members by just giving a missed call. The party will soon announce phone numbers for this purpose. Once a missed call is received, the party functionaries will call the interested person and guide him or her on the enrolment. One can also take the membership by visiting party offices or online, Kumar added.

Sources in the party said the internal organisational elections will be conducted soon after the completion of the membership drive. The elections will set the ball rolling for the election of the new state president, a post currently held by B S Yeddyurappa.