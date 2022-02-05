Burqa-saffron shawl issue surfaces in Honnali

The burqa and saffron shawl issue has now surfaced in Honnali's government first grade college as a section of students arrived in the college campus wearing saffron shawl in protest against burqa worn by Muslim girl students.

A group of students submitted a memorandum to the college principal urging the authorities concerned to either grant permission to them to wear saffron shawls in classrooms or ban burqa in the college campus. If not, they would attend the classes wearing saffron shawls.

College Principal Basappa H Ettinahalli told DH that uniform is not mandatory in the college. "We have sought directions from collegiate education department and commissioner on the issue. He would lodge a complaint at police station if students stage any protest in this regard.

The students had not mentioned hijab in the memorandum submitted to the principal.

