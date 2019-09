The Election Commission has received a total of 14 nominations to contest the upcoming bypolls in 15 constituencies of the state.

Of the 14, five were filed in Kagwad constituency and four in Athani constituency - both in Belagavi district. Two nominations were filed in Hunsur constituency.

Apart from it, one each nominations were filed in Ranebennur, Chikkaballapur and KR Pura constituecies. The last date for filing nominiations is September 30.