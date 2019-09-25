Bypolls: BJP heads to meet on Sep 27, 29

Ahead of the bypolls for 15 constituencies in the state, a meeting of the BJP pramukhs of eight constituencies in Bengaluru will be held on September 27. Similarly, a meeting of the BJP pramukhs of seven constituencies in North Karnataka is scheduled for September 29.

Speaking to reporters following the party’s core committee meeting on Wednesday, Arvind Limbavali, BJP general secretary, said that no decision was taken by the committee regarding candidates for the bypolls.

“The disqualified MLAs have approached Supreme Court and pleaded that elections be postponed. Since, Supreme Court is still hearing the case and a judgement is expected shortly, the committee did not take any decision with respect to the selection of constituency incharges and candidates,” he said.

Ahead of the selection of candidates, the party was preparing its cadre in these constituencies for elections, he said. To a question, he said that though the Supreme Court order was awaited, they were confident that BJP candidates will file nominations in all 15 constituencies.

On the Bengaluru mayoral elections scheduled for October 1, Limbavali said that the party leaders will meet on September 30 and decide on the strategy to be adopted.