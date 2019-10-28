Bypolls: Kage hints at rebelling against BJP

BJP leader and former MLA Bharamgouda (Raju) Kage said on Monday that he had decided to contest the byelection either from Athani or Kagwad Assembly segment.

“Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa refused to make me the BJP candidate when it was proposed by my supporters during the party meeting held in Hubballi on Saturday. Based on the Supreme Court order on the petition filed by disqualified MLAs, a decision will be taken,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at Ugar Khurd town in Kagwad taluk, Kage said his supporters had proposed Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi from Athani and himself from Kagwad, but Yediyurappa did not agree.

"Congress leaders are in touch with me. We are waiting for the apex court verdict. If Srimant Patil continues to be MLA from Kagwad, I will contest from Athani. If he is disqualified, I will contest from Kagwad," he added.