The state government has declared a holiday to all government offices, schools and colleges on December 5 in view of the bypolls to the 15 Assembly constituencies.

The holiday will be applicable only in the constituencies going for bypolls. However, Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha and offices in MS Building would function as usual, according to a notification. Employees who are registered as voters in any of the poll-bound constituencies can avail of paid leave on December 5.