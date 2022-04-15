C M Ibrahim to take over as JD(S) prez on April 17

Sakleshpur MLA H K Kumaraswamy on Friday said that he would resign from the post of JD(S) state president on April 17.

"C M Ibrahim will take charge as the new president on the same day," he told reporters.

He would make ways to strengthen the party, he said.

"Party leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy have already spoken to me in this regard. I am ready for any sacrifice if it helps to develop the party", he said.

"I should focus on my constituency as the Assembly elections are nearing. I will extend cooperation to Ibrahim", he said.

