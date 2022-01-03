C T Ravi dares to Siddarmaiah to debate on Kempanna Commission report

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, on Monday, said the report of the Justice H S Kempanna commission, which probed into the alleged illegal denotification of lands in Arkavathy Layout in Bengaluru, will expose the misdeeds of former chief minister Sidddaramaiah.

"The report will tell the truth about how denotification of lands acquired by the Bengaluru Development Authority was done by Siddaramaiah. It will totally expose the corrupt practices of the previous Congress government,” Ravi told reporters here.

Reacting to corruption charges levelled against him by Siddaramaiah, Ravi said, "No corruption case was filed against me on any issue in my life. Let the former chief minister discuss the contents of the report."

"I am challenging Siddaramaiah to discuss the contents of the report. Then everybody will know who is corrupt,” Ravi said.

However, Ravi evaded a straight answer on why can't the BJP government table the commission report in the Assembly.

"Let Siddaramaiah demand this first. Then, the BJP government will respond to it,” he said.

The Justice Kempanna commission, which probed the alleged illegal denotification of lands in Arkavathy Layout in Bengaluru by Siddaramaiah, submitted its report to the government in August 2017.

The commission was set up by Siddaramaiah after allegations of corruption in denotification of lands were made against the then Congress government.

However, the report and the action taken report have not been tabled in the legislature so far.

A public interest litigation was filed in the Karnataka High Court, seeking directions to table the report in the legislature.

The court had issued notice to the government, seeking its reply.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah alleged that Ravi had accumulated lot of ill-gotten wealth.

Check out latest DH videos here