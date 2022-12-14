C T Ravi is a rowdy-sheeter: Congress

KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana called BJP national general secretary C T Ravi a rowdy sheeter.

Lakshmana was speaking at the joint news conference, held by former MLC Ramesh Babu and himself, in the city on Wednesday.

The duo said that there were criminal cases still pending against Ravi.

“He was one of the rowdy sheeters and his name figured in the lists in both Chikkamagaluru Town and Rural police stations. He still faces criminal cases, while some are pending even before Lokayukta,” the Congress leaders added.

Accusing Ravi of possessing benami properties, the Congress leaders said that they would conduct an inquiry against Ravi, if their party is voted to power in 2023 Assembly elections.

“We will release documents about Ravi’s benami wealth in a phased manner,” Babu added.