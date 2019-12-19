CAA protest: BSY appeals protesters to maintain peace

Amidst widespread protests across the State against the implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, chief minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to maintain peace and calm, here on Thursday. He blamed the Congress for instigating the protests and assured that Muslims had nothing to fear from CAA.

Speaking to reporters regarding protests held across the city, he said that the police have been directed not to take law in their own hands. On historian Ramachandra Guha being detained during the demonstrations, he said, "I will issue instructions to act only against goonda elements and not against any common men," he said.

"I urge all leaders and people to maintain calm on the issue. CAA is no threat to the people of this country and only applied to those from other countries who seek citizenship. CAA does not discriminate on the basis of religion," he said. Vested interests opposing it are politically motivated.

Earlier in the day, he had blamed Congress for the protests against the State. "Such demonstrations are due to people like U T Khader," he said. Congress leader Khader had attracted the wrath of BJP leaders saying that the State too would burn if CAA was implemented here.

Yediyurappa also held meetings with top officials of the Police Department to overview the situation and directed them to ensure that adequate security measures were taken. The officials were also requested to submit regular reports regarding the law and order situation in the State.