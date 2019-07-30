Cabinet challenge awaits BSY

BS Yediyurappa is likely to induct nearly 20 legislators into the Cabinet, as the challenging task of accommodating several ministerial aspirants looms before the chief minister, who proved his majority in the Assembly by a voice vote on Monday.

“With the confidence motion won, one stage is over. The next is Cabinet expansion. Our senior leaders, both in the state and the national level will sit together and decide at the earliest,” senior BJP leader S Suresh Kumar told reporters.

However, the new council of ministers will be sworn in only after Yediyurappa finishes consulting with the BJP central leadership.

With lobbying for the berths gaining momentum, Yediyurappa is expected to fly to New Delhi on Thursday evening or Friday with a list of ministerial hopefuls. The new ministers are likely to be sworn in on Monday.

“Various factors such as representation of districts and communities will be considered before expanding the Cabinet,” BJP MLC N Ravikumar said.

The list of hopefuls include former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, B Sriramulu, R Ashok, V Somanna, Basavaraj Bommai, Govind Karjol, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Umesh Katti and Murugesh Nirani.

Apparently, the central leadership has asked the state unit to accommodate some fresh faces into the Cabinet, which may help the likes of J C Madhuswamy, Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, V Sunil Kumar, S Angara and Haladi Srinivas Shetty among others.

With 17 rebel MLAs disqualified, the BJP will not have to worry about inducting them into the Cabinet for now.

“Even if the Supreme Court stays their disqualification, there is a technical issue as they would remain MLAs of the Congress and the JD(S),” BJP general secretary C T Ravi pointed out.

The party, however, is said to be exploring ways to induct a few rebels.

The names of Ravi and Aravind Limabavali are doing the rounds for the president’s post. The one who misses out on the coveted post will get inducted into the Cabinet.