The much-awaited Cabinet expansion scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to June 14 in view of veteran playwright Girish Karnad’s death, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The expansion was to be held on June 12, but that will be the last day of the official 3-day period to mourn Karnad’s death.

Governor Vajubhai R Vala has now rescheduled administering the oath of office to the new ministers at 1 pm, this Friday.