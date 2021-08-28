Cabinet expansion talks in next Delhi trip, says Bommai

Cabinet expansion talks in next Delhi trip, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai said that talks on Cabinet expansion could not take place during his recent visit to the national capital as J P Nadda was unavailable

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 28 2021, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 01:53 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that discussions on filling up the four vacant berths in his Cabinet will be held during his next visit to New Delhi.

Responding to media queries, Bommai said that talks on Cabinet expansion could not take place during his recent visit to the national capital as BJP national president J P Nadda was unavailable.

“Due to personal reasons - as one of the relatives of Nadda was unwell - I was not able to meet him. When I go to Delhi next, I will discuss it,” he said.

On the Mysuru gang-rape case, Bommai said that he had asked the police to report to him. “Police officials are investigating. They will get details and move forward. They have not revealed at what stage the investigation was on. I have asked them to submit a report directly to me,” he said.

On demands by various BJP leaders to relax Covid-19 guidelines for the upcoming Ganesha Chaturthi festival, Bommai said that a call will be taken at an experts’ meeting scheduled to be held on August 30.

