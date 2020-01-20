Cabinet expansion: Uncertainty even after new BSY assurance

Uncertainty continues over the much-anticipated Cabinet expansion in Karnataka, with the newly elected MLAs on tenterhooks on their future, even as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa assured that new ministers will be inducted soon after his return from Davos.

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah gets ready to cede his responsibility as party national president to JP Nadda on Jan 20, Yediyurappa will have to hold talks with the new president in Delhi before the list of new inductees in the Cabinet is out.

Current indications are that Cabinet expansion will take place before the end of January.

On Sunday, Yediyurappa — in yet another assurance — said that expansion would take place two days after his return from the World Economic Forum in Davos (Jan 24). “I have discussed the Cabinet expansion with Amit Shah and he has responded positively,” said the Chief Minister.

Senior BJP leaders said that another round of discussion with the high command was expected before Yediyurappa is given the go ahead.

According to Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the process of

Cabinet expansion will be sped up.

“There has been enough discussion (with the high command) and for more clarity, the CM will travel to Delhi as soon as he returns and will hold talks with the new president,” he said.

Sources said the BJP high command was not keen on accommodating all rebel MLAs in the Cabinet. While there were reports that only seven of the MLAs elected in the December bypolls would be accommodated, KR Pet MLA KC Narayana Gowda was confident that the CM would be true to his word.

However, Yediyurappa might be forced to make some compromises on his promise as the list of Cabinet hopefuls within the BJP has only swelled in recent days. As a result, the high command has urged the CM to include party seniors along with Congress-JD(S) rebels, exerting more pressure on Yediyurappa to balance the old guard with newcomers.

Meanwhile, the newly elected MLAs, who were keen on meeting Amit Shah during his stay in Hubballi, were left red-faced. While the MLAs had expected the CM to introduce them to Shah, Yediyurappa’s decision to return to Bengaluru soon after the Citizenship Amendment Act programme in Hubballi dashed their hopes, said sources.