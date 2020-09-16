Cabinet expansion unlikely till end of Karnataka Assembly's Monsoon Session

Ministerial berth aspirants will have to wait till the upcoming monsoon session of the legislature is over as cabinet expansion is unlikely before the session.

Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu told media persons in Kalaburagi that the state cabinet may not be expanded or reshuffled before the session as the chief minister is not visiting New Delhi to discuss with party high command on the cabinet expansion but to discuss the floods situation and other pre-determined engagements, he said.

Expressing the same opinion, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the chief minister is visiting New Delhi to lay the foundation stone for some works at Karnataka Bhavan. He will not hold discussions with the party top brass on the cabinet expansion. The cabinet will not be expanded before the session, he clarified.

"Inducting new faces into the cabinet by dropping some ministers is left to the prerogative of the chief minister. Those who are responsible for the formation of the BJP government will definitely get the ministerial berth", the minister told.