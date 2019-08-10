Cabinet formation: As soon as possible, says BSY

Battling criticism for the delay in the expansion of State cabinet, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the new cabinet will be formed only after his visit to Delhi after two days.

Responding to queries at a media briefing, he said that he will go to Delhi again in two days and cabinet formation "will be done as soon as possible."

Yediyurappa said that he had visited Delhi earlier this week with the intention to finalise the State cabinet after consultation with BJP national president Amit Shah. "But due to floods in Karnataka, I was asked to attend the disaster in the State first" before expanding the cabinet, he said.

The opposition Congress and JD(S) have attacked the CM for being a 'one-man' government during floods which has hit more than half the districts in the State.

"All the MLAs are working like ministers in all the affected regions of the State," he said.