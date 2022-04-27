Cabinet rejig: CM Bommai assures representation for all districts

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the party would duly accommodate all regions during the Cabinet expansion.

“I will detail about the cabinet once a decision is taken in Delhi by the top brass,” Bommai told reporters.

“We intended to give representation to all districts, but certain decisions were taken on political compulsions,” he said on why Vijayapura district lacked representation in his Cabinet.

The CM said the government will take steps at borders with Kerala, TN and Maharashtra to contain Covid. There is no need to panic.

“I will present an action plan to control the pandemic during a meeting with PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday. We will start screenings at airports,” he said.

