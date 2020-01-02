Cabinet reshuffle or expansion not sure: K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that he is not sure whether the party high-command will go for the cabinet reshuffle or cabinet expansion after Sankranti festival.

Speaking to media persons, here on Thursday, he promised that legislators, who had quit Congress and JD(S), will be accommodated in the cabinet without fail.

When questioned on the possibility of inducting the former independent legislator R Shankar into the cabinet, he said Supreme Court has given some directions and he has to become MLC now to get a ministerial berth. The party high command will take a call in this regard.

On border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra, he said Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have claimed that Belagavi belongs to Maharashtra when the issue is in the court. The government strongly condemns it and will not tolerate any such move. The issue has to be resolved in the court. Till then, both the states have to wait. There is no point in creating violence over the border dispute.