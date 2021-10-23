Cabinet to decide on renaming Mumbai Karnataka as Kittur Karnataka: CM Bommai

The government will decide on renaming the Mumbai Karnataka region as Kittur Karnataka in the next Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Speaking after inaugurating Kittur Utsav at Kittur town in the district on Saturday, the chief minister said that Kittur Utsav would be accorded the status of state festival next year. The event had been organised to mark the victory of Rani Channamma of Kittur against the British.

"Rani Channamma fought British four decades before Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi took up the fight against colonial rulers. She was the first woman who fought for independence" he said.

He promised more funds to Kittur Development Authority in the coming budget.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi rued that Rani Channamma did not get due recognition in history.

