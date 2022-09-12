‘Can’t Sidda be Pedda?’ CT Ravi asks

Ravi also demanded that the H S Kempanna Commission's report on Arkavathy land denotification should be tabled in the Assembly

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 12 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 04:29 ist

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Monday came up with a nickname for Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

“If he can rhyme by name with ‘Looti’ Ravi, then why can’t Sidda be ‘Pedda’ (fool)?” Ravi said while speaking to reporters.

Ravi also demanded that the H S Kempanna Commission’s report on Arkavathy land denotification should be tabled in the Assembly.

“The Commission was constituted because there was a scam,” he said, targeting Siddaramaiah.  

Karnataka Politics
Karnataka
C T Ravi
Siddaramaiah

