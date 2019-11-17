Cancel AH Vishwanath’s candidature: Cong

Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 17 2019, 22:32pm ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2019, 00:23am ist
A H Vishwanath

The Congress on Sunday demanded the disqualification of BJP’s candidate from Hunsur A H Vishwanath. The demand came following the Election Commission’s seizure of 30,000 sarees in Mysuru, along with handbills of BJP leader C P Yogeeshwara.

In a tweet, Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath demanded the Chief Electoral Officer, reject the candidature of Vishwanath.

“The photo of BJP leader Yogeeshwara was found on the saree packets. The party is trying to influence voters by distributing sarees,” she alleged. Yogeshwara was an aspirant for the BJP ticket. But, the party decided to field H Vishwanath.

