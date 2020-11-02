Can't book in-laws on reference in dowry case: HC

The High Court of Karnataka has observed that a casual reference to the names of the family members in a matrimonial dispute without an allegation of active involvement would not justify taking cognisance against them.

The court quashed the proceedings against the mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law of the complainant in a dowry harassment case. However, the proceedings against the accused husband will continue.

The petitioners had moved the High Court, challenging the proceedings before a JMFC court in Udupi under Section 498-A of IPC and offences under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The complainant’s case was that her in-laws instigated her husband to demand more dowry. The marriage had taken place on April 13, 2008, and her husband subsequently demanded and extracted more than 450 gram of gold from her.

The allegation was that, on December 15, 2013, the husband along with the petitioners abused the complainant and her parents when they demanded that the gold ornaments be returned.

The petitioners claimed that there was no specific allegation against them and also contended that there was a delay in lodging the complaint. The petition said that the mother-in-law was presently residing with her son, the brother-in-law of the complainant, in Australia.

While quashing the proceedings against the petitioners, Justice Ashok G Nijagannavar observed that there is a tendency to involve the entire family members of the household in the domestic quarrel taking place in the matrimonial dispute.

The court pointed out that all the allegations are against the husband and except for the allegation of instigation for demanding dowry, not a single incident has been mentioned in the complaint.

“Thus, the involvement of all these petitioners in the whole incident appears to be a casual inclusion of their names. Hence, it cannot be overlooked that it would be a total abuse of process of law if the proceedings are allowed to be continued as against these petitioners,” the court said.