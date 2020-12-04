Central leaders not restraining BSY on Cabinet expansion: K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said that BJP's central leaders were not restraining Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Cabinet expansion, but they were only safeguarding the interests of the chief minister.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Eshwarappa said the party's central leadership was not keen to lose the government in Karnataka. "So, the central leaders are showing interest in Yediyurappa-led government in the state," he added.

"If the chief minister accords ministerial berth to a legislator of his choice, it would pave the way for dissidence in the party. So, the central leaders will take a call on legislators to be included in the Cabinet and it will keep Yediyurappa safe in the top post," he said.

Referring to Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's opposition to anti-love jihad and anti-cow slaughter legislations, he said that Congress should make its stand clear on these proposed legislations. "If it is against people Congress should mention in its manifesto and seek votes in the scheduled gram panchayat polls," he demanded.