'Centre bankrupt, is making State Govts bankrupt too'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah charged that the Union government has gone bankrupt, and it is making State Governments also bankrupt by not providing their share in taxes collected.

"I have information that the Centre would reduce Karnataka's share in devolution pool of taxes collected, by Rs 5,000 crore, in 2020-21," he said.

"Though more than Rs 35,000 crore was sought for flood relief works in the State, the Centre has provided only Rs 1,869 crore so far, which is not at all sufficient," he noted.

"The Centre has not yet provided compensation for the loss caused by the drought situation in the previous rabi season. Funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), GST compensation, and drinking water supply schemes are also not released to the State, while grants under Centrally-sponsored schemes are being reduced. The Centre is reducing its expenditure by Rs two lakh crore," he pointed out.

"Due to funds crunch, the State Government is not releasing funds for approved projects. But, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa did not approach the Centre, along with 25 MPs of the BJP, to get funds required," Siddaramaiah said.

"We will wait for six months and see whether Yediyurappa will do something or not. Later, we will hit the streets," he added.

Siddaramaiah also alleged that the Centre is escaping from its responsibility in Mahadayi issue, as the prime minister can call a meeting to hold talks between three concerned states, for out-of-the-court settlement, even if the matter is before the court.

Reacting to attack on students at JNU in New Delhi, Siddaramaiah said, there is no democracy in the country, and the freedom of expression is being suppressed. JNU attack is government-sponsored, and even in JNU vice-chancellor was also colluded, he observed.