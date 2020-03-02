Centre firm on implementation of CAA, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said there was no question of withdrawing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and that those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans would be packed off to that country.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the event to mark birth centenary of Dattopant Thengadi, the founder of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, here, Joshi said, “A section of society is creating unrest in the country using anti-CAA protests conveniently. The Congress and the Left parties are misleading people on the Citizenship law,” he

alleged.

The Communists are instigating the ‘tukde tukde’ gang, he said and added that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was firm on ending the Bangladeshi infiltrators problem by closing the Indo-Bangla

border.

Rallying behind party legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Joshi said, “Freedom fight H S Doreswamy spoke lightly of Veer Savarkar and Yatnal gave him (the centenarian) his own

medicine.”