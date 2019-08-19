Centre had no role in BSY ordering CBI probe: HDD

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Monday absolved the Modi administration of having to do anything with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordering a CBI probe into the phone tapping scandal, in which his son HD Kumaraswamy faces serious allegations.

Gowda was responding to media speculation that Yediyurappa was nudged by the Centre, especially Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to refer the phone tapping scandal to the CBI.

“This issue isn’t related to Delhi. It started here. I don’t agree that the Centre asked Yediyurappa to give to the CBI. The Central government isn’t involved in this, because they have national issues to worry about like Articles 370, 35A and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” Gowda said.

Kumaraswamy has been accused of ordering surveillance on Congress and JD(S) legislators when he was the chief minister when the Congress-JD(S) coalition was in power.

The phone-tapping scandal, Gowda said, received unnecessary attention by the media at a time when the state the reeling under large-scale flooding. “Let’s stop this mudslinging. Let’s move forward. The state is facing a crisis. Over 5 lakh people have been affected,” Gowda said.

When Yediyurappa and Congress’ Siddaramaiah were chief ministers, they refused to refer several cases to the CBI. “But now, Yediyurappa has decided to refer this (tapping) case to the CBI after a couple of Congress leaders demanded a probe, which he took as a plea and he was also under pressure from local BJP leaders,” Gowda said.

All JD(S) legislators have decided to donate a day’s salary towards flood relief, Gowda said. “I don’t have any salary, but I’ve donated Rs 2 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” he said, adding that JD(S) workers had collected 10 truckloads of rice, sarees, bedsheets and dhotis to help the flood victims. “More than 80% of this will go to north Karnataka. Only two trucks have gone to south Karnataka. We’ve not shown any discrimination. People who are suffering are Kannadigas,” he said.