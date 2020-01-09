Centre has left K'taka to fend for itself: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah charged that the Union government had gone bankrupt and it was making state governments also bankrupt by not providing their full share in taxes collected and by not releasing funds under different schemes.

"I have information that the Centre will reduce Karnataka's share in devolution pool of taxes collected by Rs 5,000 crore in 2020-21," he said.

Though more than Rs 35,000 crore was sought for flood relief works in the state, the Centre has provided only Rs 1,869 crore so far, which is not at all sufficient, he told reporters at Hubballi Airport on Thursday.

The Centre has not yet provided compensation for the loss caused by the drought situation in the previous Rabi season. Funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), GST compensation and drinking water supply schemes are also not released to the state, while grants under Centrally-sponsored schemes are being reduced. The Centre is reducing its expenditure by Rs two lakh crore, he noted.

Due to funds crunch, the government is not releasing funds for approved projects. But, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa did not approach the Centre, along with 25 MPs of the BJP from the state, to get the required funds, Siddaramaiah lamented.

"We will wait for six months and see whether Yediyurappa will do something or not. Later, we will hit the streets," he added.

Siddaramaiah said that the Centre was escaping from its responsibility in the Mahadayi issue, as the prime minister can call a meeting to hold talks between the three states, for an out-of-court settlement, even if the matter is before the court.

Reacting to the attack on students at JNU in New Delhi, Siddaramaiah said there is no democracy in the country and freedom of expression is being suppressed. The JNU attack is government-sponsored and the vice-chancellor colluded in the attack, he observed.