Centre will be responsible if 'Anna Bhagya' launch is delayed: Congress leader Saleem Ahmed

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Saleem Ahmed on Saturday stated that the Union government itself would be directly responsible if the launch of 'Anna Bhagya' scheme of giving 10 kg rice per month to each member of BPL families is delayed.

"Though the state government is ready to pay the price of rice, the Centre is playing politics, and not giving rice. BJP government at the Centre is doing so with a fear of setback in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Centre itself will be directly responsible if the implementation of 'Anna Bhagya' scheme gets delayed," he said.

Claiming that the scheme is not being implemented for elections, but for the welfare of the poor, Saleem asked BJP MPs and Union ministers from the state to pressurise the Centre to supply rice to the state.

"Food Corporation of India had agreed to supply rice, but it changed the stand, though the state government is ready to pay. Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa was made to wait for three days before meeting Union minister Piyush Goyal," he said.

Congress government would implement all 5 guarantees promised before the polls, and the party would win in ZP-TP polls, and would secure 20 seats in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, he added.