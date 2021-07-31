Change of guard in Karnataka: Dividend or danger?

The storm has passed for the BJP with Basavaraj Bommai becoming the chief minister, a safe move the BJP played as it tried not to rattle the Lingayat community with the exit of B S Yediyurappa.

But, it’s still the thin end of the wedge for the BJP that has its eyes set on the 2023 Assembly elections. In the short-term, the party needs to gear up for two bypolls -- Hangal and Sindagi, apart from taluk and zilla panchayat elections later this year. BJP leaders have their fingers crossed as they admit that the going may not be rosy for Bommai.

BJP leaders say Bommai’s appointment as the CM could help the bypolls. As he is from Haveri, the party stands a good chance in Hangal, BJP’s Haveri president Siddaraj Kalakoti says. “Late MLA C M Udasi’s credentials alone are enough for the party. With Bommai as the CM, it’s a double advantage,” he says. Udasi, whose death will necessitate the Hangal bypoll, was also Bommai’s mentor.

BJP’s Vijayapura president R S Patil added that Bommai, when he was the water resources minister, implemented several irrigation projects in the district, which would stand in good stead for the party in Sindagi.

Bommai also has the immediate task of managing the flood crisis and preparing for the imminent third wave of Covid-19, all amid a huge financial shortfall.

Meanwhile, internal rifts in BJP continue with many aspirants waiting to be inducted into the new Cabinet.

“The Council of Ministers will be an acid test,” political analyst Sandeep Shashtri says.

“However, the ultimate test for Bommai will be reconciliation of differences within the party. The BJP has leaders from diverse political backgrounds who have joined the party over the last decade. Bommai will have to take all the leaders along, while taking forward the agenda of governance and keeping the party ready for next elections,” he explains.

Further, Bommai’s appointment has failed to appease the demand for a chief minister from the Panchamasali Lingayat community. Bommai himself belongs to the Sadar-Lingayat community, a minority within. The Panchamasalis have already renewed their agitation for Category 2A reservation for the community.

A senior BJP functionary tells DH, “The 2A reservation demand will not materialise as it’s not legally feasible. This and other internal conflicts in the party will make smooth administration a challenge for Bommai.”

The functionary adds that Bommai must prove that the BJP is a development-oriented party and create a favourable atmosphere for the upcoming elections. “There’s much to do with little time.”

The general perception is also that the party does not enjoy the same amount of popularity it had in 2018. “Last time, we had the Modi wave in our favour and Yediyurappa was the party’s face. Even with this, we did not get a clear majority. Elections are always about a hero figure. We don’t have one for the next elections. This could work in favour of the Congress party,” the BJP functionary added.

The Congress has already planned to reorganise its forces to prepare for the Assembly polls. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Saleem Ahmed says it does not matter for the party whether it was Yediyurappa or Bommai at the helm of affairs.

“We had raised the issue of corruption in Covid management during Yediyurappa’s regime. The CM has changed. But the issue of corruption remains. Will Bommai be able to give a corrupt-free administration,” Ahmed asks.

In Bommai’s own words, there are huge challenges ahead, a candid admission during his interaction with his constituents the very day he was sworn-in.