Change plan to build Shivamogga airport in lotus shape: Congress

The state government must immediately change the architectural blueprint of the Shivamogga airport, which has been planned to be constructed in the shape of a lotus, the Congress said on Tuesday.

A political party cannot make use of public money for publicising its symbol, the party said.

In a joint press conference, AICC spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa and Congress legislator N A Harris urged the state government and the Centre to make the required changes in the plan.

"The Shivamogga airport is planned to be constructed in the shape of a lotus. Everyone knows which party's symbol this is. The party cannot use government money for furthering its cause," they said.

They cited a similar instance from 2016, in which the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) wanted to build statues in the shape of an elephant (its party symbol).

In that case, the Delhi High Court had held that the party cannot use tax payers' money for publicising the symbol of a political party.

The Election Commission, too, had stated that such a move would be against the principles of a transparent election process, they said.

Any party which misuses public funds to publicise its own symbol will risk losing the allotted symbol.

Hence, the BJP must change the architectural blueprint of the Shivamogga airport. If it goes ahead with it, the party will risk losing its symbol, the Congress leaders said. DH had earlier reported (December 2020) that the airport was being designed in the shape of a lotus.

Also, in the wake of allegations by BJP MLC H Vishwanath, on misappropriation of funds for the Upper Bhadra Project, the party urged for a joint house committee probe.

With BJP legislator Arvind Bellad making allegations about phone-tapping, a CBI inquiry must be ordered into the matter, the leaders demanded.