Chikkaballapur MP B N Bachegowda denies rift with party

Dismissing rumours of rift between him and the BJP leadership, Chikkaballapur MP B N Bachegowda said that the party was yet to decide on its candidate for the Hoskote constituency, where his son Sharath is aspiring for the bypoll ticket.

Sharath has threatened to rebel against the BJP, if Congress’ disqualified MLA MTB Nagaraj gets the ticket.

The remarks by Bachegowda came a day after both he and his son skipped an event at Hoskote that was attended by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

To a question, he said that he could not attend the event as he was unwell and maintained that both he and Sharath were still part of

BJP.

He said that there was still time before ‘B’ forms were issued to candidates.

“Nothing has been finalised yet regarding the candidate from Hoskote. The decision will be announced only after the Supreme Court pronounces its

judgement on the petitions filed by disqualified MLAs,” he said.