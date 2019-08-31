Clear stand on Art 370 scrapping, Joshi demands Cong

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi should make it clear at least now on its support to scrapping of Article 370 and 35A.

Speaking to media persons after participating in the Graduation Day programme of KLS Gogte Institute of Technology here, Joshi said, “The tone of both Congress party and that of Pakistan have been the same on the issue. Pakistan has quoted Rahul Gandhi’s statement in the United Nations hence Congress party interim chief should make clear her say on the issue."

Joshi said a nation-wide ban on single-use plastic (SUP) will be implemented from October 2 under the Swatch Hi Seva campaign. Awareness should be created against the use of SUP and people should extend cooperation in this regard, he added.