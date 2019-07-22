CLP leader has every right to issue whip: Speaker

Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Monday gave a ruling on the issue of Point of Order raised by leader of the Congress party Siddaramaiah.

Soon after the session began, that was delayed by 50 minutes, Kumar deliberated on the issue. He referred to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution and the Supreme Court's interim order on the resignation of rebel MLAs.

Karnataka Crisis LIVE | BJP leader Madhuswamy clashes with Krishna Byre Gowda over horse trading charge

Finally, gave the ruling that as a leader of the Congress legislature party Siddaramaiah had every right to issue whip on the party legislators, including his party MLAs who had resigned.