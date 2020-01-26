CLP leader Siddaramaiah to court ‘black coat’, again

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whose political fortunes have plummeted following poll debacles, could be eyeing a return to the Bar.

Sources close to Siddaramaiah told DH that he has submitted an application to the Karnataka Bar Council to get back his advocate licence which he had surrendered after he became the Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah, a B.Sc graduate, studied law at the University of Mysore (UoM) and practised as a junior advocate under Chikkaboraiah, an advocate from Mysuru, from 1973 to 1983.

The former CM handled civil and criminal cases. He gave up his advocate career in 1983 when he was first elected to the Assembly. Sources said that Siddaramaiah thought of getting back his licence following the recent sedition incident at UoM.

During a protest against the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students at UoM, a student held a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard following which she was arrested and released on bail. Subsequently, the Bar Council of Mysuru decided not to represent the girl who was booked under sedition charges.

On hearing the news, Siddaramaiah called his close aides and directed them to submit an application before the state Bar Council to get back his surrendered licence.

Siddaramaiah is also a life member of the Mysuru Bar Council.