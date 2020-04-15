CM B S Yediyurappa forms groups of ministers to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday constituted three Groups of Ministers (GoM) to ramp up the government’s efforts to enforce the Covid-19 lockdown without disrupting essential services.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan will head a GoM that will oversee the supply of essential goods, including agriculture and horticulture commodities.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is Karnataka’s Covid-19 spokesperson, will head a GoM that will focus on the lives of migrant workers.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka has been asked to head a GoM to monitor the public distribution system (PDS), or ration, in Bengaluru.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Narayan’s GoM is the biggest in terms of size and scale. “My GoM will also have Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar, Horticulture Minister K Narayana Gowda, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah and Agriculture Minister B C Patil,” Narayan told DH. “The GoM will look at the entire supply chain, including the uninterrupted functioning of essential factories.”

1,192 relief camps

Suresh Kumar will be assisted by Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar to take care of migrant labourers. Till date, Karnataka has opened 1,192 relief camps that house 1.30 lakh migrants.

Ashoka’s GoM will have Gopalaiah to ensure there is no pilferage in the supply of ration, especially after the government decided that even those without ration cards will be covered. About 2.5 lakh people without the cards will get free ration, including 55,000 already identified in Bengaluru. The GoMs add to a long list of administrative measures the government has in place to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least 17 other committees in charge of various aspects of the outbreak and the lockdown.