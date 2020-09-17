CM B S Yediyurappa has confined himself to Shivamogga, says BJP MLA Katti

Senior BJP MLA Umesh Katti who has been sulking for not being inducted into Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa cabinet alleged that the Chief Minister wasn’t concerned about the entire state and has confined himself to his home district of Shivamogga. He alleged that attention was not being given for the development of North Karnataka.

Katti told DH on Thursday that chief minister not responding for the needs of entire state has hurt him. “Development of North Karnataka region is my priority. We should ask or not ask, shout or not.”

"Since a year we had been waiting that something good would be done for the region, but none of the expectations have been realised, hence myself have been raising voice. Irrigation schemes for the region have been neglected. Huge sum of funds were released for Shivamogga and as representative of the region, it has hurt me,"(sic) he said.

"Development has been sidelined in the guise of Covid-19 pandemic and drugs menace," he rued.

"Myself was made cabinet minister or not was not important. During the coming elections, myself will decide on contesting as candidate of which party and anything could happen in the meantime. Until then myself will continue to raise voice for the developmental needs of North Karnataka and was not worried about what the party high command or chief minister thinks," Katti stated.

"Chief Minister Yediyurappa had been in the year 2008 was different person now," he said expressing his dissatisfaction.