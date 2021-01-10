CM B S Yediyurappa rules out Cabinet expansion any time soon

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday hinted that the Cabinet expansion would not take place any time soon and that the same would be taken up only after a green signal from the party high command.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the foundation-laying ceremony for setting up the country’s first toy-manufacturing cluster at Bhanapur village in the district. To a query on ministers and BJP MLAs posing for photographs with Yuvaraj, who has been arrested in cheating cases, the CM said merely posing for pictures was not a crime. An investigation is going on against Yuvaraj and truth will come out once the investigation is over, he added.

Asked about the cut in funds released to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, the CM said the funds had been cut as the state’s financial condition was not good, due to Covid-19, floods and rain damages.

“We will take up development works in the coming days. The people should cooperate with the government,” Yediyurappa said.

He said the work on the toy cluster in Koppal would be completed soon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to inaugurate the facility.