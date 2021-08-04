Bommai inducts 29 ministers into Cabinet; no deputies

CM Basavaraj Bommai inducts 29 ministers into Karnataka Cabinet; no deputies

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 04 2021, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 15:47 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Twenty nine ministers took oath as Karnataka Cabinet ministers under new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Among the big names that took oath are Murugesh Nirani, B C Patil and Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Bommai will not have any deputies unlike his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

The new Cabinet is a mix of experienced legislators and young faces, as Bommai had said earlier.

Among the 29, eight are from the Lingayat community, seven Vokkaligas, seven OBCs, three SCs, one ST, one from Reddy community and one woman.

(With inputs from DHNS)

