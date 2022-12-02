Bommai assures Mamani’s wife of Saundatti ticket

CM Bommai assures Mamani’s wife of Saundatti ticket

Anand Mamani died due to a multi-organ failure at a private hospital in Bengaluru on October 23

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Ramdurg (Belagavi district),
  • Dec 02 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 04:10 ist
Ratna Mamani. Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday is said to have assured Ratna Mamani, the wife of late BJP MLA and deputy speaker of Assembly Anand Mamani, the party ticket from Saundatti-Yellamma constituency in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Anand Mamani died due to a multi-organ failure at a private hospital in Bengaluru on October 23.

Ratna Mamani held talks with Bommai at Doddamangadi in Ramdurg taluk on Friday. Bommai is believed to have told her that he had discussed with the party leadership in Delhi regarding her candidature and she need not worry.

Ministers Shashikala Jolle, C C Patil, Murugesh Nirani, MPs Mangala Angadi and Annasaheb Jolle, MLC Laxman Savadi, MLAs Balachandra Jarkiholi and Mahantesh Doddagoudar urged the chief minister to consider Ratna Mamani’s plea.

She had also brought supporters from 21 villages in Saundatti constituency for the chief minister's programme.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
BJP
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics

