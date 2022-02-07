CM Bommai to discuss Karnataka cabinet rejig with BJP top brass on Tuesday

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he would discuss the issue of cabinet reshuffle with the BJP top brass on Tuesday.

The CM, who arrived here to meet the central leaders, told reporters, "I have sought appointment with both Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda. Both are not in Delhi. They expected to come to Delhi tomorrow. If I get an appointment, I will discuss cabinet rejig issue."

However, he refused to share whether he would expand or reshuffle his cabinet.

"These issues can be discussed if the central leadership gives time. I cannot share immediately. I can share only after the meeting and before leaving (to Bengaluru),” he said.

Pressure is mounting on the CM to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, amid talks in party circles that the exercise is likely to happen only after the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Citing Karnataka Assembly polls in 2023, several legislators, including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and M P Renukacharya, have openly said that if the cabinet exercise is delayed and carried out after the elections in the five states, it will be too late for new ministers to make any mark, even in their own constituencies.

Check out latest videos from DH: