CM Bommai will complete his tenure: Kateel

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will complete his tenure. The upcoming Assembly election in Karnataka will be fought by the BJP under his leadership with the guidance of B S Yediyurappa.

Coming down heavily on a Congress tweet on the third chief minister in the BJP-led government in Karnataka, he said there is no change in the CM. "The Congress is creating unnecessary confusion to hide their internal fight. After the 75th birthday celebrations of former CM Siddaramaiah, the internal fight in the Congress has deepened. The fight for the next chief minister’s post in Congress is increasing. To cover up their internal conflicts, the Congress has tweeted that a third chief minister will emerge from the BJP in Karnataka."

"Congress is trying to create confusion among people as part of its damage control measure in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate’s summoning of party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the bail granted to KPCC president D K Shivakumar recently."

Scams related to the party, confusion regarding the chief ministerial candidate, and the discussion on a Dalit chief minister have forced the Congress to take to tweet route to protect the party, he added.

The tactic of the Congress to create confusion among people will not yield results, he said. "There is no confusion in the BJP. Let the Congress fight election unitedly after solving their internal conflicts."

The next Assembly election results will reveal Congress’ fate in Karnataka, Kateel said.